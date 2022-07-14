Pakistan second worst country in the world for women: report

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in its Global Gender Gap Report (GGGR) 2022 scored Pakistan second worst in the entire world when it comes to fair opportunities and facilities for women.

Pakistan ranks 145, brushing past Afghanistan ranked 146, on the list of countries evaluated for gender parity.

A total of 146 countries were evaluated by the WEF, of which the topmost spot was acquired by Iceland followed by Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden and Rwanda.

Pakistan’s eastern neighbor, India was ranked 135, only two spots ahead of Qatar.

According to the report, Pakistan is a country “where women have the smallest share of senior, managerial, and legislative roles (4.5%)” and the gap in terms of secondary education enrolment is 10%.

Pakistan performed poorly even in the Health and Survival category and was among the list of five countries registering a gender gap larger than 5%.

In the regional category, Bangladesh fares best out of the total nine countries while Pakistan lies at the eighth spot.

Countries in South Asia according to the report: Sri Lanka, Iran, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Maldives, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh

South Asia (62.3%) has the largest gender gap of all regions, with low scores across all measured gender gaps and little to no progress made in most countries since last year.

At its current pace, it will take 197 years to close the gender gap in the region.

In the Middle East, Israel outperformed all regional countries including the United Arab Emirates.

The report noted that the world needs 155 years – 11 more compared to the 2021 prediction – to close the political empowerment gender gap, 151 years to bridge the economic participation and opportunity gender gap, and 22 years to overcome the educational attainment gap.