IMF deal sees rupee strengthen against US dollar

With the formal announcement that staff-level agreements had been reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following a country review, resulting in the rupee strengthening.

Spot rates in the interbank trading on Thursday showed that the US dollar was being traded for as low as Rs209, according to Capital Stake.

This was down from Rs210.10, at which the dollar had closed in the interbank on Wednesday afternoon.

The US dollar had climbed by Rs2.19 or 1.04% on Wednesday, the first day of trading after the five-day Eidul Azha holidays.

The dollar is now expected to weaken further based on the approval of the tranche by IMF’s board.