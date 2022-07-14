WATCH: Sonu Nigam joins Hadiqa Kiani in concert

While Pakistani stars are not allowed to work in Bollywood films or with their stars, the musicians from both countries don’t shy away from syncing their tunes.

Hadiqa Kiana was performing in Dubai lately wherein she was joined by famous Indian singer, Sonu Nigam on stage.

The two sang Hona Tha Pyaar from Bol and the audience was left mesmerised. Have a look here:

This is not the first time Pakistani and Indian musicians have joined hands. Atif Aslam has worked with a number of Indian musicians.

Likewise, Arijit Singh - being an A-class musician himself - is also a huge fan of Pakistani music. In fact, he also doesn’t hold back when it comes to appreciating cross-border talent.

Atif Aslam too last paid a tribute to India’s Lata Mangeshkar at a Dubai concert earlier this year.