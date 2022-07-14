PIA adds another Airbus A320 into fleet

The national flag carrier has acquired another Airbus A320 on a six-year dry lease, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the second Airbus A320 reached Pakistan from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said that the first of the latest inductions of A320 touched down in Pakistan on April 29 while adding that Pakistan would receive two more airplanes in the next few days.

Following this, the spokesperson said the national flag carrier would collectively have 14 Airbus A320 in its fleet.

All airplanes, he added, have been acquired on dry lease of six years.

He said that the airplanes will be used for flight operations on local, regional and Gulf routes.