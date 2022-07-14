Pakistan hockey squad for Commonwealth Games announced

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced 18-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Mohammad Umar Bhutta will lead the side during the event, which will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

“Prayers for the team, as we hope this 18 men’s squad will perform their very best and will raise our flag with pride,” PHF said in a statement.

Ten teams, divided in two groups, will participate in the men’s hockey event. Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan hockey team will play their opening match against South Africa on July 30. They will face New Zealand on the following day. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s matches against Scotland and Australia are on 3rd and 4th August, respectively.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. The Green Shirts also managed to win a bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.

Pakistan squad:

Muhammad Umar Bhutta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Hammad Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Manan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Roman Khan, Afraaz Khan, Abdul Hanan Shahid and Ahmad Nadeem.