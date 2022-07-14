LimeWire returns as NFT marketplace for Music, art and entertainment

LimeWire, the popular file sharing platform that went defunct in 2010, is back in the market and it is capturing all the attention.

The platform was shut down because of a legal battle with the Record Industry Association of America over copyright infringement charges, it has returned—but not in the same form as before.

Last week, it was relaunched as an NFT marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focused on music.

“LimeWire is back,” the spot declares. The campaign will run across social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

“Our ad is both a love letter to the 2000s and a celebration of the new LimeWire,” the company’s global creative director Florestan Rösemann was quoted by Parade.

“Just like the characters in the commercial, many of us were teenagers when LimeWire first was around and are now grown-ups to see the relaunch of the brand.”

“We want to bring the NFT world to the mainstream and to people who aren’t into that right now,” said Ivis Buric, chief communications officer at LimeWire. “NFTs aren’t just another buzzword—they can bring benefit to people’s lives.”

LimeWire’s initial focus is on music, because the brand has an “inherent connection” to that world, Buric explained. It plans to later expand into other types of art and entertainment content.