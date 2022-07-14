Govt reducing petrol prices from today: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that the government is not going to wait till July 15 and the decrease in the prices of petroleum products are coming down today.

The announcement comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed with Pakistan to resume a suspended loan program that will inject $1.17 billion as the combined 7th & 8th tranche.

Speaking to the media, the minister said they have received a summary of the reduction in petroleum products’ prices.

Prices of petroleum products are likely to fall by at least Rs15-20 after a reduction in the cost of crude oil was witnessed in the international market.

Currently, the per litre price of petrol is Rs249.40 and diesel is being sold for Rs276 per litre.

It is pertinent to mention that the coalition government had increased the prices of petrol by Rs100 and diesel by Rs142 citing an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund.

The finance minister added IMF has no objection on reducing petroleum prices as well.

A statement from the IMF said a “staff level agreement” – which is still subject to board approval – will bring to $4.2 billion the amount dispersed under an extended fund facility (EFF) that could increase to $7 billion and stretch until June next year.

After the IMF’s confirmation, the minister felicitated the entire nation as they stood by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in difficult decisions.

The premier wanted to provide relief to the public and the time has come, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates finance and foreign ministry

The premier, on the other hand, appreciated the efforts of finance and foreign teams.

“Congratulations to our finance and foreign office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF program revived. It was great teamwork. The Agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring the country out of economic difficulties,” he tweeted.