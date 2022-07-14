Sindh declares health emergency as PMD predicts heavy showers from today

As the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast new monsoon spell from today in Sindh, the provincial government has declared a health emergency to tackle outfall of the torrential rains and flooding across the province.

As per the PMD prediction, another strong monsoon low-pressure area is likely to approach Sindh from Thursday, July 14, and persist till July 18. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy or very heavy showers are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and other parts of Sindh.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory to the federal and provincial departments to stay vigilant and alert amid fresh weather forecasts of vigorous monsoon and torrential rains.

The NDMA advised the authorities concerned to ensure timely evacuation of the population from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans.

The safety measures include ensuring availability of dewatering machines, staff, water, necessary emergency medicines, uninterrupted power supply, improving coordination with emergency services, establishing a helpline cell number, keeping fire brigades on standby and ambulances with trained paramedics.

The first monsoon spell in Sindh has claimed 34 lives including 27 in Karachi.

Apart from this, parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are also witnessing another monsoon spell from July 13 to 15.

A list of safety tips to help you stay safe during the monsoon season

Stay away from power pylons and electricity poles. Make sure not to touch any exposed wires as well or electrical switches exposed to the rain - such as doorbells.

Avoid pools of stagnant water

It is important to drive slow as it is difficult to use car breaks on wet roads, at times the breaks even fail.

If you’re on a motorcycle then make sure to maintain a speed that you can control while braking.

Avoiding eating out will save you the trouble of visiting a doctor due to jaundice, typhoid, hepatitis, and other intestinal problems apart from spending more time in the bathroom due to diarrhea.

Emergency contacts