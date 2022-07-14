Watch Live

Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for World Games quarterfinal

He defeated USA's Ahmed Aly Elsayed in the round-of-16
Samaa Web Desk | Qadir Khawaja Jul 14, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Young Pakistan cueist Ahsan Ramzan has qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Games after a convincing 3-1 victory over USA’s Ahmed Aly Elsayed.

The 11th edition of the multi-sport World Games, an international event for non-Olympic sports, is being played in Alabama.

The International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Champion is Pakistan’s only athlete in the event.

In the round-of-16, Ahsan outclassed his opponent by dropping just one frame. He took the initial lead by winning the first frame 73-31, however, US player came back in the second to level the match with the score of 58-49.

Ahsan bounced back and won next two frames with the scores of 100-34 and 74-53 in best of five contest.

With this victory, Ahsan has now qualified for the quarter-finals. He will now meet the winner of Ka Wai Cheung vs Wayne Brown’s encounter on July 15.

Pakistan

snooker

Ahsan Ramzan

World Games

