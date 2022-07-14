Top nations could miss ICC World Cup 2023 berth

With just over a year remaining in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, top cricketing nations are on the brink of missing out on direct qualification.

The recent withdrawal of the ODI series between Australia and South Africa has put the qualification process for next year’s 50-over World Cup firmly into focus.

In the ongoing ODI Super League the top seven teams plus India – the host nation – will qualify automatically for the World Cup.

The five teams that miss out on the top eight will be forced into a secondary, 10-team qualifier tournament to be held in Zimbabwe next year. The top two teams will qualify for the World Cup.

The likes of the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Ireland – who all missed the 2019 World Cup – are all currently in the bottom five, but major nations like Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies have also dropped plenty of points and could find themselves in the qualifier tournament next year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Afghanistan benefited the most from the Super League, as they are flying and are currently on track to gain automatic qualification.

The defending champions England lead the table with 125 points, while Pakistan sit at the fourth spot with 90 points.

Points Table:

What is the Super League?

The format was introduced in 2020. Tt was the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) attempt to bring more context to bilateral one-day cricket.

The qualification for the World Cup no longer guaranteed for any team, except the host nation.

It consists of the game’s 12 full ICC member nations plus the Netherlands, with each team to play eight three-match series over a two-year period – four at home and four away – with each game worth 10 points.