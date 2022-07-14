IMF deal, SC verdict on no-confidence rejection, Monsoon alert

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, July 14, 2022:

Pakistan, IMF reaches staff level agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday it had agreed with Pakistan to resume a suspended loan programme that will inject $1.17 billion into the struggling economy.

A statement from the IMF said a “staff level agreement” – which is still subject to board approval – will bring to $4.2 billion the amount dispersed under an extended fund facility (EFF) that could increase to $7 billion and stretch until June next year.

An original $6 billion bailout package was signed by former prime minister Imran Khan in 2019, but repeatedly stalled when his government reneged on subsidy agreements and failed to significantly improve tax collection.

Second monsoon spell

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast the second spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of the country from Thursday and can last for four days till (Sunday) with a warning of urban flooding.

“Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday),” the Met Office said.

Apart from this, parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will witness another monsoon spell from July 14 to 15.

‘Suri had no jurisdiction to interpret Article 5, reject no-trust move’

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has termed a ruling passed by then deputy speaker Qasim Suri on April 3, 2022, to reject the vote of no-confidence, the subsequent actions of former prime minister Imran Khan and incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi had infringed on the fundamental rights of the opposition parties and the public at large apart from overstepping jurisdictional bounds.

This was stated in a detailed judgement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan late on Wednesday in a suo moto case pertaining to the rejection of the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan.

“It is clear that the ruling of the Deputy Speaker dated April 3, 2022, violated Article 95(2) of the Constitution and was also without jurisdiction in respect of its subject (it attempted to interpret Article 5 of the Constitution) and mode of disposal,” the detailed ruling states. Read the full details here.

PM orders to Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of a technical fault in the 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, directing the relevant departments to ensure the immediate restoration of power supply.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the incident through a reputable international organization, besides ensuring revival of the power plant.

He said all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people without any delay.

SAMAA Exclusive: Airlift: Pakistan’s anticipated ‘Unicorn’ which dropped out of the race halfway

Airlift Technologies, which began as an idea to solve the mass transit problems of millions of Pakistanis, introducing air-conditioned and decentralized mass transit service in Pakistan, but quickly found itself pivoting into quick deliveries, brought its operations to a halt in the country on Wednesday. A global funding crunch and rising inflation and fuel prices at home ensured that the operation lost all steam.

The startup, which needed fresh capital injection after having barely survived the pandemic, failed secure any in recent rounds. Having exhausted its capital runway, Airlift could no longer take off and had to suspend its operations.

Once deemed to have the potential to become the first local startup to become a global ‘Unicorn’, the fate of Airlift fell apart due to the global startup funding crunch. Read the full story here