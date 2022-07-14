What is next for Mesut Ozil after Fenerbahce divorce?

Mesut Ozil is leaving Fenerbahce after the former Germany international fell out with the Turkish side’s management.

The announcement was made public on social media platforms, where the club said that both parties have mutually agreed to end the contract.

Açıklama



Kulübümüz ile Mesut Özil arasındaki sözleşmenin, karşılıklı anlaşılarak sona erdirilmesi konusunda mutabakata varılmıştır.



Kamuoyunun bilgisine sunuyor; Mesut Özil’e kariyerinin geri kalanında başarılar diliyoruz. pic.twitter.com/D9QhDPtWwl — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 13, 2022

“Our club and Mesut Ozil have mutually agreed to end the contract,” Fenerbahce announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

One of the things that makes life is that it is full of uncertainties. Our plans, desires and wishes may not always go in the direction you want them to. I wanted to achieve success by getting more chances to play in the Fenerbahçe jersey, which has always been my childhood dream pic.twitter.com/09RwCcKd4d — Mesut Özil (@M10) July 13, 2022

The 33-year-old midfielder and the club are separating with two years of his deal still to run.

He joined the Istanbul side less than a year and a half ago but has been excluded from the first team since the end of March following a dispute.

And new manager Jorge Jesus made it clear he would not rush to overturn that decision when he took up the post at the beginning of June.

Turkish media suggest Ozil is in talks with another Istanbul club, Basakehir, domestic champions in 2020.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder, 33, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the option of a further year at Basaksehir.

While his contract has been terminated, it is thought that Fenerbahce will still pay him until 2025 and his signing ceremony for his new club will happen on Thursday.

Basaksehir, who finished fourth last season — eight points behind second-placed Fenerbahce — teased Ozil’s arrival on Twitter.

A few days earlier Ozil had suggested he wanted to see out the rest of his playing days at the club.

“I will not end my career anywhere but at Fenerbahce”, he posted on social media.

Ozil arrived at Fenerbahce in January 2021 from Arsenal, where he had been excluded from the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads that season. His last game for the London club was March 2020.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and lifted the FA Cup on three occasions under then-coach Arsene Wenger.

The 2014 Germany World Cup winner of Turkish origins ended his international career after what he described as “racist” attacks following the holders’ first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup.

He had come in for strong criticism in Germany after posing for a photograph with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018.

Erdogan was also the best man at the player’s wedding in Turkey.

Fenerbahce were runners-up to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig last season with their last league title back in 2014.