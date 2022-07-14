SC: Suri had no jurisdiction to interpret Article 5, reject no-trust move

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has termed a ruling passed by then deputy speaker Qasim Suri on April 3, 2022, to reject the vote of no-confidence, the subsequent actions of former prime minister Imran Khan and incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi had infringed on the fundamental rights of the opposition parties and the public at large apart from overstepping jurisdictional bounds.

This was stated in a detailed judgement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan late on Wednesday in a suo moto case pertaining to the rejection of the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan.

The detailed order pertained to a short order issued by the top court on April 8, 2022.

The court had rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea that the apex court should take suo motu over the ‘breach of sovereignty’ allegation, citing no precedence, absence of evidence and lack of jurisdiction.

“It is clear that the ruling of the Deputy Speaker dated April 3, 2022, violated Article 95(2) of the Constitution and was also without jurisdiction in respect of its subject (it attempted to interpret Article 5 of the Constitution) and mode of disposal,” the detailed ruling states.

The 111-page judgement by the five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said: “If today we maintain the dissolution of NA, which has been brought about by the illegal actions of the Deputy Speaker, PM and President, we will effectively be disobeying the Constitution, specifically Article 95(2).”

The judgement sought to answer multiple questions in detail. Primary of these were whether the court had jurisdiction to hear such a case, establish whether the deputy speaker’s ruling was legal, what follow-on impacts this had on the subsequent actions of then prime minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

On the question of the suo motu notice, the court noted that it was moved into action “by the acts of the Deputy Speaker which prima facie breached his constitutional duty and mandate to put the RNC to vote before the NA under Article 95(2) of the Constitution,” the court said, adding that it acted with the sole purpose of preserving constitutional order in the country.

“The most concerning aspect of the deputy speaker’s ruling is that it allowed the prime minister to claim the constitutionally repugnant outcome of avoiding the vote of no-confidence without a vote by the National Assembly (NA).”

#Can SC hear the case?

The court said that it can hear the case if it satisfies two conditions:

It relates to the enforcement of a fundamental right; and It concerns the public at large

The court observed that the people of Pakistan cannot be deprived of their right to be governed by their chosen representatives because ultimately it is the government (along with other constituent elements of the the state as defined in Article 7 of the Constitution) that is responsible for safeguarding the rule of law guaranteed to the people of Pakistan by Articles 4 and 25 of the Constitution.

“Any digression from the constitutional process of forming a representative government erodes the rule of law thereby endangering the cherished values promised to the people of Pakistan by the Constitution,” the order stated.

Through the actions of the then prime minister Imran Khan and incumbent President Arif Alvi the people of Pakistan were denied their fundamental right to be governed by a constitutional parliamentary government in violation of the rule of law, the court observed.

“We are of the opinion that in the above circumstances the ruling of the deputy speaker and the subsequent actions of the PM and President prima facie infringed the fundamental rights of the opposition parties and the public at large.”

The cypher

On the secret memo, contents of which the court noted it did not get access to,

However, the court further noted that when national security is taken as a defence to sustain a decision by the government that is prima facie unconstitutional, then the government is under an obligation to substantiate the bona fides of its defence.

However, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, in the verdict, has stressed to initiate action under Article 6 of the Constituiton against President Alvi, ex-PM Imran, former speaker and his deputy Asad Qaiser and Suri apart from ex-law minister Fawad Chauhdry.