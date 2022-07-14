Babar Ghauri flies off to Dubai

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri flew back to Dubai shortly after being released on Wednesday.

Ghauri left the country on a foreign airliner EK-603. He came back to Pakistan on July 4 after spending at least seven years living abroad.

One of the key men of MQM in the past, Ghauri was arrested from the Karachi airport as soon as he landed.

Earlier in the morning, he was presented in an anti-terrorism court for making a provocative speech in the past.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that no substantial evidence was found against Ghauri.

The court shortly released him after hearing arguments from both the parties.

Commenting on the release of the former maritime affairs minister, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Ghauri had availed bails in all the cases. “FIA does not have any case lodged against him.”