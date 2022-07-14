‘State, public functionaries failed to protect Margalla Hills’

IHC issues detailed verdict in Margalla Hills National Park encroachments case

Federal government, CDA & IWMB severally & jointly liable for further destruction to the park

Construction of golf course in E-8 declared illegal

Claim of Remount, Veterinary & Farms Directorate on land in park does not conform with laws

Monal to be sealed

The state and its public functionaries failed to protect, preserve and manage the Margalla Hills in a “classic case of undermining the rule of law and elite capture.”

This was stated in a detailed verdict issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday in the Monal Restaurant and Margalla Hills case. A short order in the case was issued on January 11, 2022.

The verdict was issued by a single-member bench of the Islamabad High Court chaired by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The detailed verdict said that it is the duty of the state and its public functionaries to protect the Margalla Hills, its flora and fauna.

The court, in its 108-page detailed verdict, said that branches of the armed forces, including the navy and army, by “taking the law into their own hands, have violated the enforced laws while the public functionaries responsible for protecting the rights of the people by implementing the promulgated statutes and hold the perpetrators accountable refused to perform their obligations.”

“In disregard to the wellbeing and welfare of the people at large and their constitutionally guaranteed rights, the public functionaries allowed institutions to illegally damage the protected and preserved notified area of the Margalla Hills and thus cause environmental degradation,” the court observed.

“It was a classic case of undermining the rule of law and elite capture,” the court noted, adding that the laws were not violated by private citizens, rather, by the institutions and by doing so they have exposed themselves to the consequences.

“It is now the duty of the state to restore the damage done to the Margalla Hills and take positive measures on the touchstone of the precautionary principle so as to save the notified protected area from further environmental degradation,” it directed.

It further directed the state to remove the illegal encroachments and to ensure that all those who were responsible for violating the rights of the people are proceeded against and made accountable.

“It is the duty of the state to respect and protect the sanctity and integrity of the Margalla Hills,” the court said, adding that the protection of ecosystems and natural habitats is a constitutional obligation of the state, its institutions and every public functionary.

“The federal government, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) shall be severally and jointly liable for any further destruction of the national park,” the order read, adding, “And they shall jointly ensure that no further unauthorized activity, construction or acts in any other manner take place or are undertaken within the notified area of the national park.”

The court directed the secretaries of the ministries of Defence, Interior and the chairman of CDA to jointly conduct a survey and demarcate the unharmed area of the national park within 60 days.

Moreover, the Defence secretary was directed to ensure that the enforced laws are strictly implemented in the three sectors allocated for the use of the branches of the armed forces.

Navy golf course

The order declared that the “Pakistan Navy has encroached upon state land, including the notified area of the national park, by illegally establishing a golf course outside the allocated sector, E-8.”

“The construction on the encroached land and establishing a golf course was and continues to be illegal, without lawful authority and jurisdiction,” the court ruled.

It directed to seal the golf course and hand over possession of its land to the CDA and IWMB.

“Construction on the encroached land of the Navy Golf Course shall be demolished within four weeks from the date of the order unless it can be utilized for an environmentally-friendly activity,” the court directed.

“The CDA and IWMB shall jointly restore the encroached land of the Navy Golf Course as part of the national park,” it further directed.

The defence secretary was further directed to conduct an inquiry and fix the responsibility of the officials/persons involved in “trespassing and encroaching upon state land by illegally establishing the navy golf course.”

The defence secretary was further directed to conduct a forensic audit through the Auditor General of Pakistan to ascertain the loss caused to the exchequer and to recover it from the officials/persons found responsible.

Army claim on Margalla Hills

The court also deemed the claim of Remount, Veterinary and Farms Directorate of the Pakistan Army on 8,068 acres of land in Margalla Hills to be in violation of the Ordinance of 1979 read with the Ordinance of 1960 and the Master Plan.

“The claim is also not in conformity with the enforced laws applicable to the management of lands for the use of the Armed Forces,” the court ruled.

It further ruled that the federal government did not have jurisdiction to allow the Directorate to use land in the national park area.

“The directorate has no jurisdiction nor the authority to own, use or keep in possession any land within the notified national park area,” the court ruled.

With regards to the agreement with Monal and the rent taken, the court stated: “The Remount, Veterinary and Farms Directorate had no jurisdiction or authority to execute the purported agreement, dated 30.09.2019 with Monal Restaurant. The rent recovered by the Directorate from Monal Restaurant was also without lawful authority and jurisdiction.”

The defence secretary was directed to “ensure that the rent received by the directorate is recovered and deposited in the exchequer within 60 days.”

Monal restaurant

The court noted that Monal restaurant’s lease with CDA had expired and its agreement with the Remount, Veterinary and Farms Directorate was void and without any legal effect. Hence, the CDA and the IWMB were directed to take over possession of the restaurant and thereafter seal its premises.

The restaurant will only be allowed to open for its owner or management to take out their property.

Moreover, the CDA chairman was directed to undertake an inquiry to identify the officials responsible for the construction of the restaurant and other buildings in the protected area of the national park.

The CDA board will then proceed against the officials as per law.

Further, the federal climate change secretary and the director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were directed to conduct a joint survey of Monal Restaurant and other buildings constructed in the area to assess the damage caused to the environment and thereafter take measures and actions to avoid further environmental degradation.

The commission, headed by Dr Pervez Hassan, was converted into an Implementation Commission.

The climate change secretary was told to coordinate with the Implementation Commission.

Recommendations, after deliberations, shall be placed before the federal government including the prime minister and members of the federal cabinet for approval.

Moreover, the court directed the CDA chairman and the federal defence secretary to ensure that “no controversy is created in future regarding non-implementation of the enforced laws within the three sectors allocated for the use of the branches of the armed forces in the Islamabad Capital Territory.”

The two officials were further directed to submit their respective compliance reports to the IHC registrar within 30 days.