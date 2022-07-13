Inside hair-raising murder of Karachi woman by her husband

When the police found her, most of the skin on her head was gone, while her eyes were missing. Her skin had shrunk to expose her teeth and her cheekbones.

That was the condition of the 32-year-old Nargis, mother of six, who had been killed by her husband at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday.

The discovery

Police had been called to the spot by area residents who had heard the cries for help by children in the school. Police found two girls locked away in a room inside living quarters at the school. The girls took the cops to the kitchen where they came across a most horrible sight.

For the Mobina Town police, the sight was one they had never seen before: a woman sat in a large steel pot, boiling in water.

Her limbs had been torn from her body and placed within the same pot.

Later, the body was transported to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi for a postmortem.

Police also seized the large steel pot, usually used for cooking large amounts of food. The pot was taken to the mortuary along with the body for a forensic examination.

There Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told SAMAA DIGITAL that a Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) had performed a postmortem under her supervision.

The autopsy

The police surgeon said that the body of the victim and the water present in the cooking vessel were lukewarm when they inspected them.

Sharing details of postmortem, Syed said the victim’s hairs had been separated from her head together with skin. She added that it may have been possible that intense heat may have been applied given and later the hair was yanked clean from her scalp with force. This would explain the lack of skin on her skull.

Syed further said that they could not find either of the victim’s eyes. She suggested that they may have liquefied due to the intense heat and then dissolved in the warm water.

The police surgeon said that the lungs of the victim had turned rigid.

Moreover, she said that the left leg from the knee and the left arm from the elbow had been separated from the victim’s body.

However, she explained that neither limb had been chopped off, adding that both body parts may have been cooked and heated before they were separated from the body with extreme force.

Syed added that the WMLO had taken samples from the victim’s stomach for a chemical examination to see if the victim may have been intoxicated before being subjected to such extremities.

She feared that the victim may have been semi-coscious before death.

Apart from the post-expiration dismemberment, the WMLO did not find any mark of violence or wound on any part of the victim’s body, suggesting that she may not have been struck or otherwise attacked before her death.

While concluding the conversation, the police surgeon, who performs forensic autopsies on thousands of bodies, remarked that she may have just supervised the most terrible postmortem of her career.

On the hunt

Meanwhile, police say they are on the lookout for the victim’s husband on suspicion of murder.

District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Raheem Shirazi told SAMAA DIGITAL that the suspect worked as a guard at the school. He added that the school administration had provided accommodation to the guard and his family on school premises.

“According to initial reports, the management of the school has allocated a quarter to him where he had taken up residence along with his family,” SSP added.

Shirazi said area residents informed police that they heard some children in the school crying and shouting for help. A team of Mobina Town police reached the school and unlocked the room where they had been kept hostage, allegedly by their father.

Later, the children took the police to the kitchen where they recovered the victim’s body.

Shirazi said the eldest daughter of the suspect, told them that her parents had had an argument after which their father locked them up in the room and took their mother out with him.

Shirazi told that the suspect took three of his younger children along with him.

He added that police had immediately started to geofence and trace the suspect’s cell phone. He said that the suspect’s phone was switched on until 3 pm on Wednesday, but later he switched off his mobile.

The SSP expressed the hope of tracing and arresting the suspect shortly.