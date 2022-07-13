News of IMF deals causes 680 point spike in PSX

It was quite a slow day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange - KSE-100 Index - on Wednesday, until it wasn’t and the index, out of nowhere, jumped a whopping 680 points.

Late afternoon news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had completed a staff level review of the country and reached an agreement for the resumption of an extended fund facility worth nearly $2 billion, saw activity in the exchange pickup on the back of positive sentiment.

The exchange opened on Wednesday morning at 41,344.01 points after a five-day gap due to the Eidul Azha holidays.

Early trading showed some signs of holiday lethargy and disinterest. This trend continued for most of the day save an early rally of 115.87 points when the index rose to 41,467.1, up by 123.4 points. But the index quickly deflated before a small rally of 136.64 points before the midday break.

By late afternoon, the index had descended to a low of 41,289.81 points, down by 54.2 points over the previous day’s close.

But as news broke that a staff-level agreement had been reached, the index shot up by 682.02 points to a high of 41,971.83 points.

By the close of the day, however, this had climbed down slightly to 41,862.77 points for the session to close 518.76 points above the previous day’s close.