Koulibaly to Chelsea all but signed: Romano

Italian football club Napoli is set for a windfall after agreements between the Italian club and English club Chelsea FC worth €40 million for defender Kalidou Koulibaly were all but signed, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Wednesday.

Romano, whose contacts are seldom wrong, said that the two clubs have reached an agreement on the Senegalese defender.

He said that an official bid from Chelsea FC in the region of €40 million had been accepted by Napoli. But that is not all.

Romano said that per the agreement reached between the two clubs, Napoli stands to earn certain add-ons and rewards based on Koulibaly’s performances.

It is unsure who exactly will make their way from London to Napoli in the deal.

Romano further confirmed that Koulibaly will be signing a long-term deal with the Londoners, while he will be netting a double-digit annual salary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

This will make Koulibaly arguably Chelsea’s highest-paid player.

Earlier, Romano had said that a deal was close with all sides agreeing on the much-coveted defender’s high wage demands.