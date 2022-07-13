Sterling is Blue: Chelsea finally announce striker’s arrival

Five-time English Premier League champions Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday announced the arrival of English striker Raheem Sterling.

The announcement put to bed the long-drawn summer transfer saga of Sterling’s move from Premier League champions Manchester City to the Londoners.

In a post on their social media as well as club website and app, Chelsea said that Sterling has joined the Stamford Bridge outfit on a five-year contract. The post also suggested that Sterling may be joining Chelsea for their pre-season tour of the US.

“First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Sterling said in a statement to the club’s website.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management,” he said.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon,” the London-native said, adding, “I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here.”

“I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”

The statement noted that Sterling was one of City’s key performers over the past seven seasons, scoring goals in double digits for each of those campaigns, including 25 in the last season. Since the 2016-17 season, he has averaged 22 goals a season in arguably the toughest league in the world.

Along the way, Sterling claimed nine major honours, including four Premier League titles.

Chelsea described the 27-year-old as a “direct dribbler who thrives in any position across the front three or just behind a central striker.”

“[Sterling] utilises a perfect combination of skill, speed and timing to torment defenders, whether with the ball at his feet or with his consistently productive runs in behind,” the statement added.

Noting that a majority of Sterling’s goals were converted from clever incisive movements inside the 18-yard-box, suggesting that coach Thomas Tuchel has a clear view of where and how he intends to utilize the striker.

Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly, welcomed Sterling to the club.

“Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad. We are delighted for Sterling to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge.”

While the statement did not share any figure on the transfer, it is said that Chelsea forked out nearly £50 million ($59 million) to seal the move.

Earlier in the day, Sterling had said goodbye to Manchester City fans ahead of his imminent transfer.