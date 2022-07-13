Maryam says July 17 battle is against Punjab’s enemy Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the battle on July 17 is against Punjab’s enemy Imran Khan.

Addressing a jalsa in Punjab’s Layyah, she said people attending the gathering have broken their own record, she said, maintaining that PP-282 candidate Tahir Randhawa has already won the upcoming by-election on July 17.

The PML-VP lamented how the people attending the jalsa were told to stand far away from her, adding that she told her security staff that she doesn’t face any danger from these people as they are like her own family.

Maryam reminded the people that their battle is with the inflation imposed on them by former prime minister Imran Khan.

“The lion’s fight is with corruption, incompetence and unemployment,” she said. “July 17 is the main battle with Punjab’s enemy Imran Khan.”

The PML-N VP went on to say that her father, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother, the incumbent PM had established CPEC, but Imran formed the Gogi Pinky Economic Corridor (GPEC).

“What Jihad does he talk about?,” Maryam questioned. “The one which Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi collect funds for?”

She further said Imran was busy turning Banigala into money gala while throwing the public under inflation.