Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines - 8pm - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines - 8pm - SAMAATV Jul 13, 2022 Samaa News Headlines - 8pm - SAMAATV Recommended NAB Lahore summons Farah Gogi on July 20 Sterling is Blue: Chelsea finally announce striker’s arrival Staff-level agreement between IMF-Pakistan nears as global lender completes reviews Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Hand Karachi over to center, demands business community Karachi heavy monsoon showers claim 22 lives All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place