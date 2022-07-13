Two tourists kidnapped from Ziarat

At least two tourists were kidnapped from Balochistan’s Ziarat district on Wednesday.

Levies sources said a family was traveling from Quetta to Ziarat when they were pulled over by unidentified men in the district’s Warchoom area.

Kidnappers released all the family members except the two male companions traveling with them, prompting suspicions of a targeted kidnapping incident. A search for them is currently underway.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also taken a notice of the incident and summoned a report from the home and tribal affairs minister and the district administration.

He further directed to step up security measures in all tourist destinations of the country’s largest province.

CM Bizenjo also instructed concerned authorities to ensure safe recovery of the kidnapped persons.