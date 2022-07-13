Chief election commissioner meets CM Hamza and Maryam secretly, alleges Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz have been meeting Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja ahead of the upcoming by-polls over the weekend on July 17.

Addressing a jalsa in Jhang, the PTI chairman vowed to defeat the thieves who plundered the nation in the name of politics and also the umpires.

“PTI will have to win the elections to save the country from looters and slaves of America,” he said, emphasising that his fight is against the Sharif family, dissident members and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ex-PM highlighted how he is keeping an eye on government servants recently transferred to districts holding the by-elections. “They will be dealt according to the law after June 17.”

Imran went on to say that he considers the people of Jhang quite street smart and intelligent, adding that everyone has to keep a check on polling stations on election day.

“PML-N bribes polling agents at women polling stations,” he said. “We are thinking how to protect the elections from rigging.”

Earlier in the evening, Imran said PTI is attempting to protect the state against ‘slaves of the US’, as he urged voters and supporters in the constituency to stand guard against alleged poll rigging in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

He started off his speech by telling his supporters that they had to go back to the polls because their candidate from this constituency had sold his conscience and become a turncoat.

He reiterated his rhetoric that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been planning to rig the upcoming polls and it had co-opted the chief election commissioner (CEC) and a ‘Mr. X’ in Lahore and his accomplice, ‘Mr. Y’, in Multan who are allegedly attempting to rig the elections.

The former prime minister said that during his tenure, he had tried to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the country to eradicate rigging.

He reiterated that every election after 1970 was rigged as he recalled the efforts of the PTI government for free and fair polls in the country.

Imran Khan said his government tried enacting a law for use of EVMs but the Sharif and Zardari families foiled it while he also blamed the CEC of blocking the path of electronic system for transparent polls in the country.

“The chief election commissioner also did not allow us to introduce electronic voting machines,” he said, alleging collusion.

He added that the powers that be wanted to retain a system of electoral rigging in the country.

However, the ex-premier said they would win the bypolls in Punjab – scheduled on Sunday – despite that all forces have gathered against his party.

The remedy for this he said was the youth - which makes up more than half of the country’s population - as he urged them to come out on the election day for casting their votes as it would mar all plans of rigging no matter how sizeable it was.

PTI chairman said that it was reprehensible that with only days to go in bypolls, they were trying to figure out ways to stop rigging in the elections in a country that was formed on the basis of Islam.

He added that the local government elections in Sindh were rigged to a level that even the government’s coalition partners including MQM-P and JUI-F called it out, claiming that the election commissioner of Sindh takes money from the Sindh government.

He said Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son – who is a national lawmaker - was caught red-handed ahead of the Senate election while the chief election commissioner lent a deaf ear to the Supreme Court’s order regarding the identification of vote which could have stopped purchasing of loyalties in the secret balloting method.

The former prime minister said that the nations progress not because of the resources but because of the moral standards as he recalled how - after reaching Motorway today - he witnessed the photos of two convicts including Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif on PML-N’s election banners.