Petrol prices likely to be slashed by Rs15-20 in next 24 hours

Prices of petroleum products are likely to fall by at least Rs15-20 in the next 24 hours after a reduction in the cost of an oil barrel was witnessed in the international market.

According to a foreign media outlet, Brent crude was down at $99.16 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $95.72.

Sources familiar with the matter, citing oil prices in the world market, confirmed that the government is considering to lower the prices of petroleum products.

Currently, the per liter price of the petrol is Rs249.40 and diesel is being sold for Rs276 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention that the coalition government had increased the prices of petrol by Rs100 and diesel by Rs142 citing agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the premier also sought a summary from the Ministry of Finance and Petroleum recommending a reduction in petrol prices.

Recently, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also announced during a jalsa in Jhang that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would lower the prices of petrol and diesel within the next two days.