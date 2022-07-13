Man kills mother of six in Karachi, chops her into pieces & char body parts

In a horrendous incident, a woman in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area was killed by her husband in front of her children who then chopped her body into pieces and cooked the body parts in a cauldron to the level they got charred.

The couple had six children together and the suspect ran away – after committing the murder – with three of them as the eldest child - a daughter - did not go with him.

SAMAA TV’s Shahnawaz Qadri talked with the victim’s eldest child who narrated the gruesome act committed by her father.

Although it has not been established yet what prompted the fight between the couple and what convinced the suspect to commit the grisly act, the daughter alleged that her father used to force her and her slain mother “to do wrong things” which they had rejected.

Speaking about the incident, she told the reporter that her father first suffocated her mother to death using a pillow.

The police have started the investigation of the matter while the search for the suspect is underway.