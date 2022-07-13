Alleged embezzlement: Punjab ACU summons Sheikh Rasheed on July 15

Punjab Anti-Corruption has summoned former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on July 15 for alleged embezzlement worth millions of rupees in fee payment in the sale of state-owned land to a private housing society in Islamabad.

Sources said that the alleged embezzlement was committed in payment of the fee for the sale of state-owned land to Life Residencia Islamabad Housing Society.

ACU has summoned the former minister for inquiry into the matter while directing him to appear in Lahore’s head office with complete record.

Sources said that the ACU has also summoned officials from the management of Life Residencia Society.