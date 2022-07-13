Abdullah Shafique stars on the final day as practice match ends in a draw

The three-day practice match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka Cricket XI has ended in a draw at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

Pakistan finished the third day on 178/2, in their second innings, after opener Abdullah Shafique scored 63 off 111 balls.

Abdullah and Imam notched up 61 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 30.

Veteran batter Azhar Ali retired after scoring 40 off 75, with the help of three fours.

Earlier during the third day, Sri Lanka XI declared their first innings on 375 for eight. Minod Bhanuka,32, Sahan Arachchige, 28, and Chamika Karunaratne, 27, were the major contributors.

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi took a wicket each.

On the second day, Pakistan, in the first session, were dismissed for 323. Salman, resuming his innings on 43, scored 79-ball 55. His partner Saud Shakeel retired out on 30.

On the first day, skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 88 runs as Pakistan reached 277/7 at stumps. The prolific right-hander’s innings included eight fours and four sixes.

Pakistan will leave for Galle on Thursday for the first of the two Test, which begins on July 16, matches against Sri Lanka. The tourists will then return to Colombo to play hosts at R. Premadasa International Stadium in the second Test, which begins on July 24.

The series is part of ICC World Test Championship cycle.