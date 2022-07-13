Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal passes away aged 60

Tanveer Jamal, a veteran actor and prominent figure of the Pakistani entertainment industry, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

The actor was battling cancer and had been admitted to a hospital in Japan to receive treatment.

According to sources close to Tanveer Jamal’s family, the cancer had severely damaged his lungs, causing him severe breathing difficulties.

Tanveer Jamal was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 as well, however the actor soon recovered. His cancer relapsed last month and took a toll on his health.