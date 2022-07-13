Journalist reveals why she slapped young boy in viral video

Pakistani journalist Maira Hashmi’s name has been circulating on social media for slapping young boy on camera, who - she shared - was harassing a family.

This video of Maira Hashmi was first shared by journalist Naila Inayat in which she was seen out in a public area, interviewing people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In the video making rounds, Maira Hashmi slapped a boy who was standing nearby, after which it quickly went viral.

A large number of users questioned why she slapped the boy while others praised her.

Soon after, Maira Hashmi explained that the boy was harassing a family while the interviews were going on. She added: “I tried to tell him politely to stop troubling them but he didn’t listen. After that, I didn’t think it was wise to tolerate his behaviour further.”

This is not the first time a video of Maira Hashmi has been going viral. Back in March 2022, a video of the local journalist with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went viral on social media in which she was seen interviewing him during the long march.

During the video which was made in a moving vehicle, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had shielding Maira Hashmi from a tree branch which could have hit her.