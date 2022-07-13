Staff-level agreement between IMF-Pakistan nears as global lender completes reviews

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s performance which has brightened the chances of the next tranche getting disbursed later this month, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Rizwan Alam, after completion of review, the chances of disbursement of the next tranche by the global lender have become bright.

He told SAMAA TV that the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF could be signed soon following which the country would receive $1.10 billion in two installments this month.

Earlier on June 28, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had tweeted about the progress on the reviews for release of much-sought IMF loan.

On June 20, the finance minister told media, after attending the meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance, that the agreement with IMF would be revived in a few days.