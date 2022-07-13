Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend, Huma Abedin, has Pakistani roots

Bradley Cooper is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and the actor is currently in the news for his love life.

Reports suggested by People Magazine shared that the star is currently dating Huma Abedin who was formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, but that’s not the twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Huma Abedin apparently has Pakistani roots. In a 2021 podcast on BBC, Huma Abedin spoke about being a Muslim daughter to a Pakistani mother and Indian father - and how she lived in Washington.

Additional reports state that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin attended theMet Gala 2022 - but separately. However, they have been reportedly dating for a few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The two have not confirmed their relationship publicly yet. Bradley Cooper shares a five-year-old daughter with model Irina Shayk. Huma Abedin also shares a 10-year-old son with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.