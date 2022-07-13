Closure deadline for Punjab’s markets relaxed for a few more days

The Punjab government has allowed all markets to remain open after the 9pm curfew, providing traders with a bit more relief.

In a notification issued by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Wednesday, the government has granted an exemption to markets to stay open beyond 9pm across the province until July 19.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif had instructed markets to close at 9pm to conserve energy amid a widening power shortfall. Because of the extended Eidul Azha holidays, market timings had been extended.

Citing the heightened risk from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in crowded places, Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel had asked people to be cautious and adhere to safety guidelines in the wake of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The health officials said the most basic thing to protect against Covid-19 is to wear a mask and get vaccinated.