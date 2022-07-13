Airlift: Pakistan’s anticipated ‘Unicorn’ which dropped out of the race halfway

Airlift Technologies, which began as an idea to solve the mass transit problems of millions of Pakistanis, introducing air-conditioned and decentralized mass transit service in Pakistan, but quickly found itself pivoting into quick deliveries, brought its operations to a halt in the country on Wednesday. A global funding crunch and rising inflation and fuel prices at home ensured that the operation lost all steam.

Let us take a look back at the highs and lows of the startup.

Once its was considered to be an archetype of how the local tech startups should be built from scratch. But the company apparently failed to prepare for perfect storms as the unexpected kept blowing it off course and finally, blew it off the road altogether.

Initially, Airlift kicked off as an alternative mass transit service in major urban centres. Clocking in over 35,000 rides a day showed not only the potential the service had but that the service had hit the bull’s eye with its target market.

But then, the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic hit Pakistan - like much of the world. Pandemic-induced restrictions imposed by the government slammed the brakes on the ride-hailing services part of the company.

It seemed that the restrictions would spell the death of the company.

But during that stress, the company had an epiphany and it quickly pivoted towards emerging opportunities - an online grocery delivery service.

The transition boded well for the startup as it was processing thousands of orders each month and its network of dark stores surged past 30.

The startup, which needed fresh capital injection after having barely survived the pandemic, failed secure any in recent rounds. Having exhausted its capital runway, Airlift could no longer take off and had to suspend its operations.

Idea

Airlift was founded in March 2019 with the introduction of a mobile application and website. It was clear in its aim and how it would solve a major pain-point of its target audience: hassle-free booking of buses and multi-seater vans in Lahore.

The customers could book rides to their destinations on given routes.

The idea of the service popped up in the mind of the company’s chief executive Usman Gul when he witnessed traffic snarl-ups in Lahore during his vacations as it increased the mobility hours.

In March 2019, Gul left his job at DoorDash and moved back to Pakistan to start Airlift.

He and his small team founded Airlift services with a pilot project in Lahore. Gul poured $50,000 of his money into the project to get it off the ground.

Expansion of operations

Within four months of its operations, Airlift had amassed some 50,000 rides in Lahore alone. The early signs were positive enough for the service to spread its wings to eight major cities of the country, including metropolis and business hub Karachi, the federal capital of Islamabad, the textile hub of Faisalabad, the engineering hot spot of Gujranwala, and sports and other industry mecca of Sialkot.

By August that year, Airlift had gained sufficient traction to attract $2.2 million in seed funding from local and international investors. The capitalists saw a window of opportunity due to changing trends.

In November 2019, the eight-month-old startup climbed another ladder and raised a whopping $12 million in Series-A funding to scale its decentralized mass transit operations. The round included First Round Capital – an American venture capital firm.

The transition

After the pandemic-induced restrictions came into force, the bus-hailing service pivoted quickly into an online grocery shopping service in July 2020.

This helped Airlift to attract foreign investment of $10 million as it kept up its legacy of raising eye-popping investments.

In 2021, the company raised eyebrows again and - in a year of funding boom for Pakistan - managed to secure an eye-watering $85 million in Series B financing - the highest single round investment by a local startup to date.

It even drew felicitations from then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Once deemed to have the potential to become the first local startup to become a global ‘Unicorn’, the fate of Airlift fell apart due to the global startup funding crunch.

Some of the company’s internal decisions, that led to increasing the costs of its operations, did not help either.

The effects became visible this year in May when the company laid off a third of its workforce and limited its operations to only three cities.

The company has now announced to completely shut down its operations in Pakistan.