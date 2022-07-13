US Dollar jumps to Rs210 after Eidul Azha break

With a delay in securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US dollar made sharp gains against the rupee on Wednesday. After the market reopened following a five-day gap, it was traded for Rs210.10.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the close of trading on Wednesday, the rupee weakened by Rs2.19 or 1.04%.

Earlier during intraday trading, the US dollar was up by as much as Rs2.33, being traded at over Rs210.24.

On the last trading day before the Eidul Azha holidays, the US dollar finished at a value of Rs207.91 in the interbank on Thursday, July 7.

That value had snapped a two-day streak during which saw the US dollar make consistent gains of as much as Rs3.43.

The rupee has been under pressure for the entire month on the back of rising imports and delays in an extended fund facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The arrival of $2.3 billion from a consortium of Chinese banks late last month led to slight improvements in the rupee’s value but the gains were shortlived.

The announcement of the new monetary policy, at Pakistan’s highest ever level of 15% was supposed to have had an impact on the value of the rupee but so far it has not materialized.