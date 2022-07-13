Deadly monsoon: Death toll rises to 69 in Balochistan

At least 69 people lost their lives over the course of one month as unprecedented rains pummeled Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the provincial authorities imposed section 144 in the province to prevent further loss of life and property.

A ban has been imposed on people visiting picnic points and other places near water bodies in the light of deadly torrential rains battering the region.

During the last 24 hours alone, six people succumbed to death in rain-related incidents.

Two people drowned in a dam near Chiltan Park in Quetta, while four others were rescued by authorities.

Another person drowned in a dam in Dera Bugti whereas a nine-year-old drowned in a flash flood in Khuzdar.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also confirmed that two persons lost their lives in a lightning strike in Khuzdar.

PDMA Director General (DG) Naseer Ahmed Nasar has asked officials to speed up the relief work in areas severely affected by heavy monsoon rains.

As per the latest PDMA report shared on their official Twitter handle at least 218 houses have been completely destroyed while 512 were partially destroyed by rains that lashed Balochistan since June 1.

A total of 49 people including 11 women and seven children were also injured during the latest deadly monsoon spells.

The report also highlighted that Moccakuch dam was damaged and Tor Murgha Dam was destroyed by the sheer volume of floodwater.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni from 14th to 17th July.