Airlift, startup that raised $85m financing in August, shut operations

It’s been less than a year since Airlift Technologies raised $85m in Series B financing – the largest single private funding round in Pakistan’s history – and now it has completely shut its operations in Pakistan.

In a statement the company posted on its LinkedIn account on early Wednesday, Airlift said that the company “was able to navigate the Covid-19 crisis” when it had to pivot away from its original service of providing app-based bus rides to deliver household essentials.

The company said that “the global recession and recent downturn in capital markets have affected economic activity across the board, it has had a devastating impact on Airlift and rendered its shut-down inevitable.”

“On July 12th, Airlift’s operations will shut down permanently. This has been an extremely taxing decision that impacts a large set of stakeholders and an emerging technology ecosystem,” it added.

Although the official announcement was made on July 13, Airlift founder Usman Gul had informed the leadership team days before.

According to a source, Gul had shared the news with team leads over a call.

In its press release, Airlift claimed that in May one of its investors had promised to lead the company’s Series C1 financing. It opened doors for the company to attract other investors to put together the round and many venture capitals including First Round Capital, Indus Valley Capital, Buckley Ventures, 20VC agreed to participate.

In early July, Airlift sent out documents to all participating investors for signatures.

However, it changed last week when according to Airlift many investors “shared uncertainty in wire schedules and their disbursements. And thus making the round unsuccessful.

“The complete shut-down was inevitable, Airlift could not risk leaving its employees unpaid or reneging from its commitments,” the company said in the statement.