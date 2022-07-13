50 Cent Jackson to produce horror film Skill House

Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media is officially in production on Skill House, the first installment in the R-rated horror film franchise starring social media phenomenon and TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Since its spring announcement, 50 Cent will also produce through his G-Unit Film & Television and star in the film. UFC veteran and BKFC and AEW star Paige VanZant has also joined the cast. And renowned Emmy-winning special effects artist Steve Johnson is delivering some of the most realistic guts and gore fans will ever see, stated a press release.

Additional cast includes Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, and Caitlin Carmichael.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” notes Kavanaugh. Regarding producing with 50 Cent, Kavanaugh adds, “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer - if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

A saw-like take that breaks into the phenomenon of social media fame and culture, Skill House offers an unflinching take on fame and what new celebrities are willing to do to attain it.

The Los Angeles-based film, which is being primarily shot in the original Sway House, looks at the world of social media fame and pushes the limits when “clicks” and “clout” become life or death literally.

With an expected early 2023 release date, the project is written and directed by horror film legend Josh Stolber.

About 50 Cent

50 Cent has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc., which produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks.