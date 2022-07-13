Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

At least one soldier embraced martyrdom and six terrorists were killed during an operation in North Waziristan district’s Datta Khel area on Wednesday, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation over the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, 34-year-old Lance Naik Islam ud Din embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly with the terrorists. He was a resident of Khyber district.

Weapons and ammunitions were were also recovered from the killed terrorists who were involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Till the filing of this report, sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier, three terrorists were gunned down in the Ghulam Khan Kalay area.

North Waziristan, which borders with Afghanistan’s Khost and Paktika provinces, has witnessed an uptick in militancy and attacks on security forces.

On June 18, six people were killed in two separate incidents in the district, according to the police.