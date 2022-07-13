Could Hazard’s time at Real Madrid end this summer?

Eden Hazard could be close to ending his Real Madrid spell, with the club reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for the 31-year-old this summer.

The Belgium international has endured a miserable time at Real Madrid since joining from Chelsea in July 2019 for a reported £130million.

And Real Madrid are happy to let Hazard leave the club this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Hazard is on the market, Real Madrid will make it easy for him to leave if any club shows interest, Sergio Santos tweeted.

🚨🌕| Eden Hazard update:



• Real Madrid will make it easy for him to leave if any club shows interest.



• Ancelotti will try to recover his best version if he stays.



• Ancelotti he has given his OK for the sale. @Santos_Relevo @relevo #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2022

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has also given his ‘yes’ for the player’s departure, he added.

Hazard currently takes home £9.2m-per-year, which works out at over £175,000-a-week.

There are no offers yet on the tabled for the left-winger.