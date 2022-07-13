Shaheen Afridi reveals life-changing deliveries

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi has revealed how two deliveries changed his life, during an interview on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match.

The 22-year-old shared an interesting story about how he was selected during a trial.

“One day my brother told me that he was taking me for trials but I told him what I will do there since there are so many people. Why would they select me?” said Shaheen.

“But I bowled just two balls there and got selected by my coach Sir Saqib Faqeer,” he added.

The Landi Kotal-born also highlighted the impact of his brother, Riaz Afridi, on his cricketing career.

“I developed interest in cricket by watching my brother Riaz Afridi in the nets. He taught me a lot of things about cricket,” he said.

Afridi is currently with the Pakistan team on tour of Sri Lanka, where he will participate in a two-match Test series against the home side.

The lanky pacer has featured in 24 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is over the course of his career, since making his debut in 2018.