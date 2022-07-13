Muzaffargarh: Sanitary workers out to clean a sewer, die of toxicity

Two sanitary workers lost their lives while trying to clean manholes in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday.

The bodies of both workers were fished out from the sewer by rescue workers.

Rescue officials said a sanitary worker had gone down the manhole in Rohilanwali area of Zafargarh to clean it but got unconscious during the ordeal.

To save him, another sanitary worker entered the manhole but he also ended up unconscious due to toxic gases.

Rescuers were called to the location to take out the bodies of both workers.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to the hospital.

Locals allege that both sanitary workers were sent to clean the manholes without any safety wear and gear which led to their demise.

A 2013 investigation carried out by the Punjab government on ‘Solid Waste Management for Urban Areas’ noted that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Muzaffargarh does not follow any recommended “social and safety procedures”.

The report also says that the 222 sanitary workers employed by the district have never received training for the job.