Why are we obsessed with Ms. Marvel?

Kamala Khan made her first appearance as Ms. Marvel in the Captain Marvel comics back in August 2013. A year later, the character got its own comic series becoming the first Muslim character in the Marvel Comics.

Since then, conversations about Ms. Marvel kept popping up. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she would be the voice of Kamala Khan in Marvel Avengers Academy and netizens were more than happy to see South Asian talent taking on the role.

In 2019, Mindy Kaling shared that Marvel president Kevin Fiege was thinking of making a live-action film or series on Ms. Marvel. A year later, the news was confirmed that Ms. Marvel was all set to release as a series. Naturally, when news broke, South Asians across the world celebrated in joy, giving Pakistanis first reason to obsess over it. But things were still far from being perfect at this point.

Since then, conversations on Ms. Marvel kept popping up with many wondering who would play the lead, Kamala Khan. In 2020, it was announced that Canadian-Pakistan Iman Vellani would essay Kamala Khan and this made fans excited – more so because this time around, Hollywood or Marvel, was actually casting someone with Pakistani roots for a Pakistani character. Another check mark!

It was only a matter of time before the likes of other Pakistanis coming on board started making rounds. Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan, Samina Ahmed, Nimra Bucha were reported to be cast in Ms. Marvel as well – under the director of Oscar-winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. Not only are these big names in Pakistan, but it also marks the Hollywood debut of some of the most-deserving stars from the country. Talk about representation done right. And if you thought that was enough to obsess over the series, you’re wrong.

Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ on June 8. From the first episode, everything that Kamala Khan’s family practiced is what majority Pakistanis were aware of – making the series and even the minor scenes in it very relevant. From saying Bismillah, to paratha rolls as breakfast, sneaking out of the house as a brown girl to having to cover herself from waist down – is something that many Pakistani girls relate to. Not to forget the whole “log kya kahengay” debate that played very realistically throughout the series, highlighting how toxic the gossip aunty culture is amongst Pakistanis – even after they’ve left the country.

And – once again – just as you think it doesn’t get better, it does! Ms. Marvel was probably the best representations of the 1947 Partition. The series called out the divide between the people from both sides of the border and how that separation was filled with pain and suffering, at the hands of a third party.

Now, as Pakistanis, most are already aware of the emotions that rang high during Partition. However, the scenes in the series also serve as visual information to Gen Z as boomers and the Silent Generation are heading towards old age and losing their lives – simultaneously also causing a loss to the stories of pain and suffering of the Partition. Scenes from Ms. Marvel might just become a reference point for the upcoming generation to understand the Partition and the emotions attached with it.

Not only are the Partition scenes a good reminder for younger Pakistanis but also gives the global audience to understand its intensity and what it means to the people of South Asia. Additionally, the world will also see that Pakistanis are more than just kohl-eyed, janab-saying beings.

Everything - from the casting, to the storyline and scenes – screams Pakistan. And at a time where people of the country don’t have much to celebrate considering the rise in inflation, falling economy, unfit health and education standards and a below-average standard of living, Ms. Marvel comes as a breath of fresh air. Yes, it doesn’t solve their problems. But it’s surely one way to make them feel seen – something which should have happened a long time ago.

P.S. A special shout out to Bisha K Ali and Sana Amanat for being brave and telling our stories. Ms. Marvel wouldn’t have seen the light of day if it wasn’t for these 2 women.