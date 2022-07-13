Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11am - SAMAA TV - 13 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am - SAMAA TV - 13 July 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am - SAMAA TV - 13 July 2022 Recommended Karachi may face urban flooding in upcoming monsoon spell from July 13 Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees Muzaffargarh: Sanitary workers out to clean a sewer, die of toxicity Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Lahore High Court gives ruling in Punjab chief minister election Karachi heavy monsoon showers claim 22 lives Clinton urges Iran to accept U.N. nuclear offer