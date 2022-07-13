Backup venue for Asia Cup 2022 revealed

Due to unrest in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh is likely to be the backup venue for the upcoming Asia Cup.

According to the Indian Express, if the crisis in Sri Lanka worsens, Bangladesh will host the event.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will make the final call regarding the venue for the Asia Cup later this month, the report added.

It is expected that the tournament will run from August 27 till September 11.

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete for the final spot in the qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

The country has nearly exhausted already scarce supplies of petrol, but protesters backed by the main opposition parties hired private buses to travel to the capital.

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and has been in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Despite the protests, Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka took place without delays while Pakistan are also currently visiting the country.