Pakistan lose third spot in latest ICC ODI rankings

Following a convincing victory over England, India have regained the third spot in the latest ICC ODI team rankings.

The Men in Blue have overtaken Pakistan, who now stand fourth on the list.

They regained the position after a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England, with propelled India to 108 rating points, leaving behind Pakistan at 106.

New Zealand continue to dominate the top spot with 126 rating points while England are second with 122.

Pakistan, who swept West Indies in early June, jumped to third on the rankings after Australia lost to Sri Lanka.

India have a chance to stretch their lead further as Pakistan will play their ODI series next month against the Netherlands.

Before that, India still have two remaining matches against England and a three-match series against West Indies later this month.