Kashmiris observing Martyrs’ Day across the globe

Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world are observing Kashmir Martyrs Day on Wednesday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs through continuing the freedom struggle.

Symposia and meetings are being held across Azad Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the world to mark the Martyrs’ Day.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has given a call for the strike in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris by the forces of the Dogra ruler on this day, in 1931. The call is supported by all pro-freedom organizations.

People will assemble at the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib, in Srinagar to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to Kashmiris for their continuous struggle against Indian occupation on Kashmir Martyrs Day.

“Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is a reminder of sacrifices Kashmiris have rendered for their inalienable and UN-sanctioned right to self-determination,” he wrote in a tweet.

The premier said the flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny & oppression.