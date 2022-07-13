Dream big: Meera won’t refuse Salman Khan’s proposal

Popular star Meera is known to make headlines every now and then, and this time around, it is - once again - on her marriage.

No, we’re not going to talk about Captain Naveed or Atiqur Rehman this time. But the star has expressed her desire to marry none other than Bollywood’s very own - Salman Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

According to media reports shared by Express Urdu, Meera - appearing in an interview on a private local channel shared that she will not be able to refuse if Salman Khan sends her a proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

And if you thought that was it - you’re wrong. The actress also shared that if film star Rambo had expressed to marry her back in the day, she would have gladly agreed.