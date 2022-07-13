Dream big: Meera won’t refuse Salman Khan’s proposal
Salman Khan isn't the only one she wouldn't have been able to say no to
Popular star Meera is known to make headlines every now and then, and this time around, it is - once again - on her marriage.
No, we’re not going to talk about Captain Naveed or Atiqur Rehman this time. But the star has expressed her desire to marry none other than Bollywood’s very own - Salman Khan.
According to media reports shared by Express Urdu, Meera - appearing in an interview on a private local channel shared that she will not be able to refuse if Salman Khan sends her a proposal.
And if you thought that was it - you’re wrong. The actress also shared that if film star Rambo had expressed to marry her back in the day, she would have gladly agreed.