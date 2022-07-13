Covid-19 positivity rate falls sharply in Pakistan just after Eidul Azha

The Covid-19 infection rate in Pakistan has dropped sharply, according to the latest estimates by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The samples which have been tested in the past 24 hours indicated a sharp decline in the positive cases of coronavirus. The positivity rate has reached 1.55% after the end of Eidul Azha.

As many as 15,191 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 236 were positive. However, no deaths were reported.

On Tuesday, The coronavirus positivity rate in the country reached 5.46%.

Health experts fear that the number of covid cases might increase after the Eidul Azha vacations.

The health officials said the most basic thing to protect yourself against Covid-19 is to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Covid-19 SOPs