Sports » Football

‘Just matter of time’: Chelsea on brink of completing Koulibaly deal

The Senegal international is expected to sign a five-year contract
Samaa Web Desk Jul 13, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Chelsea are set to complete the £34 million transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, said renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday.

The player is likely to sign a five-year deal and it is expected to cost around £34 million.

The 31-year-old centre-back has already agreed to personal terms, Fabrizio tweeted.

The Senegal international, who is out of contract in 2023, is considered by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who has since joined Real Madrid.

Moreover, Raheem Sterling is also set to fly out to Los Angeles and be unveiled as the Blues latest signing following a completed medical in London, reports the Mirror.

The 27-year-old is set to join his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States on Wednesday.

