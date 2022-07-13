‘Just matter of time’: Chelsea on brink of completing Koulibaly deal

Chelsea are set to complete the £34 million transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, said renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday.

The player is likely to sign a five-year deal and it is expected to cost around £34 million.

The 31-year-old centre-back has already agreed to personal terms, Fabrizio tweeted.

Kalidou Koulibaly has accepted Chelsea as next club after new meeting with his agent yesterday in Milano. Personal terms agreed for €10m net salary per year. He's waiting for the clubs to complete the agreement. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea sources consider this deal "just matter of time". — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

The Senegal international, who is out of contract in 2023, is considered by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who has since joined Real Madrid.

Moreover, Raheem Sterling is also set to fly out to Los Angeles and be unveiled as the Blues latest signing following a completed medical in London, reports the Mirror.

The 27-year-old is set to join his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States on Wednesday.