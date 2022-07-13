New monsoon spell, petroleum prices, Covid-19 positivity rate drops

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

Second monsoon spell

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast the second spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of the country from Thursday and can last for four days till (Sunday) with a warning of urban flooding.

“Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday),” the Met Office said.

Apart from this, parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will witness another monsoon spell from July 14 to 15.

Earlier, The recent monsoon spell in Sindh has claimed 34 lives including 27 in Karachi while 12 people got injured in different rain-related incidents, a report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Tuesday.

Summary to reduce petroleum prices

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the summary to reduce petroleum prices will be sent today (Wednesday) to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for necessary action.

The minister said the prices of petroleum would be reduced on the directives of the prime minister, to provide relief to the people.

Miftah Ismail said the premier sincerely wants to give the people the benefits of low petroleum prices in the international market without delay.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a summary from the Ministry of Petroleum and Finance recommending a reduction in petrol prices.

“The public made a sacrifice and now they should reap the full benefits of reduction in petroleum prices,” PM Shehbaz said, directing concerned authorities to ensure the public avails their due right. Read the details here.

Ishaq Dar to return

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar is set to return to Pakistan at the end of July.

Sources said Dar, currently an absconder in a corruption reference, will be set to fly back later this month. Dar also confirmed his return to Pakistan has not been delayed and is on the cards as per schedule.

The sources added there were legal complications in the repatriation of the former finance minister. Read the full story here.

Covid-19 positivity rate drops

SAMAA Sports: More international cricket in Pakistan?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is reportedly planning to pitch the idea of hosting a tri-nation series in Pakistan during the upcoming meetings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The PCB chief will leave for England on Friday for the meetings. Apart from that, he is also expected to meet the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s president Sourav Ganguly and former New Zealand Test cricketer and current head coach of England team Brendon McCullum on the side-lines. Read more